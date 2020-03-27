360 Capital Total Return Fund (TOT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 23rd

360 Capital Total Return Fund (ASX:TOT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

360 Capital Total Return Fund has a one year low of A$1.15 ($0.82) and a one year high of A$1.25 ($0.89). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.19.

About 360 Capital Total Return Fund

360 Capital Total Return Sub Fund specializes in real estate investing.

