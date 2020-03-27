35,232 Shares in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

NYSE CNC opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

