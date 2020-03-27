22,160 Shares in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Perion Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 14,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. Perion Network Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PERI. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.