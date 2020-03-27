1,760 Shares in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $587.58 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $440.72 and a 1 year high of $657.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,610. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.26.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.