Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0039

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, GOPAX and BitForex. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $38.65 million and $5.31 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.02601536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00185980 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00041895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,292,919,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,452,719 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Hotbit, Radar Relay, IDEX, DragonEX, BitMart, FCoin, Coinhub, AirSwap, Koinex, Binance, Kyber Network, Gate.io, BitForex, Bitbns, OKEx, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, DDEX, WazirX, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, Tokenomy, GOPAX, Kucoin, UEX, Korbit, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinone, Bithumb, Huobi and OOOBTC.

