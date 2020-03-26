Zacks Investment Research Lowers Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

DOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.29.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

