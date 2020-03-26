Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Fortis from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.71.

FTS stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. Fortis has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTS. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortis by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 27.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

