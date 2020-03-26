Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 3,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 91.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 30,690 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

