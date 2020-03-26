Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $396.04 million and a PE ratio of -40.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,818 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,259,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.