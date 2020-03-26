Zacks Investment Research Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm that provides a broad range of U.S., non-U.S. and global equity investment strategies. The Company’s manages investments primarily through mutual funds and separate accounts. Its clients include pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. pooled investment vehicles. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is based in Milwaukee, WI United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APAM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

NYSE:APAM opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 101.87%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,483.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,929,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,997,000 after purchasing an additional 42,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,202,000 after purchasing an additional 433,187 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,149,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

