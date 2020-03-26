Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABTX. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $36,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,002.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,475,120 in the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.