Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.19). Potbelly reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

PBPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

PBPB opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $55.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.99. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.