Zacks: Analysts Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 0.73. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $84,438.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,391.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 11,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $89,210.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 643,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,652.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

