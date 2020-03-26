Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.08 EPS

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $3.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yirendai had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $339.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

YRD opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Yirendai has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $335.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on YRD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Yirendai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.20 to $3.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Yirendai has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

