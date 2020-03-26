Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

NYSE:XYL opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,692 shares of company stock valued at $795,188. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

