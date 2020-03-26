XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. XOMA has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 118,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,881.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 220,277 shares of company stock worth $3,866,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,642,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 845,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

