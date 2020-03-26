XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Insider Buys $22,385.28 in Stock

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) insider Andrew David Gordon bought 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $22,385.28.

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM in the 4th quarter worth about $3,536,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period.

