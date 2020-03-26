XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Insider Buys $22,385.28 in Stock

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) insider Andrew David Gordon bought 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $22,385.28.
Shares of XFLT stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.68.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM
There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.
