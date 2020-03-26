WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Stock Price Up 8.4% After Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.48, 1,001,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 507,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,866,000.

