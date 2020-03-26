Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Bank of America

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WETF. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of WETF opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.56. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, President R Jarrett Lilien acquired 23,529 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.41. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz acquired 20,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,424,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,925 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,417,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 201,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,889,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 609,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 333,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

