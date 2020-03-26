Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Announces Earnings Results

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

WGO opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $763.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.47. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,011.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

