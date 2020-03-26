Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 523,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 197,923 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.47. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

