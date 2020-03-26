Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Head to Head Review

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Welltower pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Welltower has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Welltower and Regency Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $5.12 billion 3.70 $1.23 billion $4.16 11.10 Regency Centers $984.33 million 7.03 $176.07 million $3.69 11.18

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Centers. Welltower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Welltower and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 2 6 5 1 2.36 Regency Centers 0 5 5 0 2.50

Welltower currently has a consensus target price of $76.64, suggesting a potential upside of 66.02%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.04%. Given Welltower’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Welltower is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 24.07% 8.07% 4.05% Regency Centers 23.19% 3.86% 2.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Welltower beats Regency Centers on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

