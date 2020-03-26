Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.36.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT opened at $3.65 on Monday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.52). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sriram Venkataraman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

