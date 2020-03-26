Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Obseva from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Obseva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Obseva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Obseva stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.66. Obseva has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Obseva will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Obseva by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Obseva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Obseva by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Obseva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Obseva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

