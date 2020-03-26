Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Major Shareholder Sells $23,320,000.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Spruce House Partnership Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Spruce House Partnership Llc purchased 750,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,737,500.00.

Wayfair stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.03. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $27,756,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.10.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

