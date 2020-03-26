Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $750.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 143.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 307,910 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 24,776 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

