Victrex (LON:VCT) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Victrex to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,940 ($25.52) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,213.18 ($29.11).

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 1,971 ($25.93) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,141 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,263.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.44. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86).

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £46,980 ($61,799.53). Also, insider Richard Armitage acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, with a total value of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79). In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,060.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.