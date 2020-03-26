VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Societe Generale lowered VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, research analysts expect that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.238 per share. This is a positive change from VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

