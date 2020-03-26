Vertical Research Lowers Trane (NYSE:TT) to Hold

Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

TT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Trane in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trane from $134.00 to $99.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.14.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $85.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

