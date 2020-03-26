Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Position Raised by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,671 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Verso were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verso by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Verso by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Verso by 107.4% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 203.6% during the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 297,542 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Verso by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.88. Verso Corp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.24 million. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verso Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial dropped their price target on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

