Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRCA. BidaskClub cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 3.72.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

