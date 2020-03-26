Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Ventas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ventas by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.