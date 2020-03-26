Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $144.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

