Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

VCIT stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $95.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

