ValuEngine Upgrades KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to Hold

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

KHNGY opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $34.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

