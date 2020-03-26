ValuEngine Downgrades MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) to Sell

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHY opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.