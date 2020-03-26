ValuEngine Downgrades Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) to Hold

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

