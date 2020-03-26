USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS USAT opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. USA Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $44.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in USA Technologies by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 205,470 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in USA Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in USA Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in USA Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,125,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

