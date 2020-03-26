United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 108.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,795 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of United Technologies worth $185,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.96. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

