UBS Group Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $108.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $118.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.07.

Shares of ALB opened at $60.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in Albemarle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 372,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

