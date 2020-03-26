Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from to in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $96.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $521,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,480 shares of company stock worth $15,222,339. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $10,996,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $102,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,014,000 after buying an additional 179,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

