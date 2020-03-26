Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Given New Price Target at Bank of America

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price objective raised by Bank of America in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $244.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.65.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.