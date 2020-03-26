Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Lowered to

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from to in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

TCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.76.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.72. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,883,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,583,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,982,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

