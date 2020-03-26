Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at National Bank Financial

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.75 price objective on Trilogy Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$1.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.52. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $215.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.