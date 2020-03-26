Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,250 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the typical volume of 2,083 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $304.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

