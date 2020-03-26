TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of TRTX opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 343.93 and a quick ratio of 343.93.

In related news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

