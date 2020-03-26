Tiffany & Co.’s (TIF) Hold Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.89.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $126.66 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIF. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 20.4% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 179,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 114.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

