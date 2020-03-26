Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tiffany have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company, which accepted the buyout offer from LVMH, remains focused on evolving its brand, enhancing omni-channel experience and firming position in core markets. It remains committed to elevating in-store experience and replenishing product portfolio. These efforts along with a focus on store expansions have been bolstering its performance. Notably, both sales and earnings rose year over year during fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Also, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused the retailer to undertake store closures or limit hours of operations in some stores. This, in fact, has largely dented the company’s operations in the Chinese Mainland region. Well, management did not provide any guidance.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on TIF. William Blair lowered Tiffany & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim lowered Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Tiffany & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.89.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $126.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.45. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIF. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

