Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,746 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $5,928,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $271.68 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.89 and its 200-day moving average is $309.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

