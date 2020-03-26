Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Bank of America

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.65.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $16.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 168,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 49,208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 299.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 209,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 156,871 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,337,000. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

